SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Barclays cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.27.

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $197.67. 479,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,542. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.25 and a 200-day moving average of $220.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $177.70 and a 52 week high of $322.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $863.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $603,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,111.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $459,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,961.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,030 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 42,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

