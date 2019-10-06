S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “S&W Seed Company is engaged in breeding, contracting to grow, processing and selling agricultural commodities, which primarily include alfalfa seed and, to a lesser extent, wheat. Alfalfa seed varieties grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor, saline (salty) soils. The Company sells the seed primarily to dealers and distributors who, in turn, sell primarily to hay and dairy farmers who grow hay for dairy cattle and other livestock. S&W Seed Company is headquartered in Five Points, California. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on S&W Seed from $4.80 to $4.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of SANW stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.38. 10,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,552. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.55). S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $46.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,079,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

