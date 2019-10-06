Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Syneos Health posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYNH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 79,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 359,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,793. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.08. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

