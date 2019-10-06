Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax (NYSE:SYX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Systemax Inc. is a direct marketer of brand name and private label products, including personal desktop computers, notebook computers, computer related products, and industrial products, in North America and Europe. The Company assembles its own PCs and sell them under the trademarks Systemax, Tiger and Ultra. In addition, they market and sell computers manufactured by other leading companies. The Company’s multi-faceted marketing plan features Internet, relationship marketing, and inbound catalog sales. “

Systemax stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,883. Systemax has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $831.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Systemax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $248.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Systemax’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Systemax will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Systemax in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Systemax by 32.9% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 286,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 70,822 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Systemax by 4.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 779,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after buying an additional 33,735 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Systemax by 96.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 267,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 130,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Systemax by 20.9% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 160,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

