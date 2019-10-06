Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is a limited partnership company. The company is engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas, the transportation of crude oil and the provision of water business services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry through its subsidiary. Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is based in LEAWOOD, United States. “

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Tallgrass Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tallgrass Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank began coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Tallgrass Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of TGE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.04. 1,798,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,078. Tallgrass Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGE. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tallgrass Energy (TGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.