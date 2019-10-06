Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TARO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

NYSE TARO traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $74.72. 40,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,673. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.91. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.42. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $109.42.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.80 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $420,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

