Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ TAYD traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. Taylor Devices has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 6.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.43% of Taylor Devices worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

