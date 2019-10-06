TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CGBD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut TCG BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

NASDAQ:CGBD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. 170,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. TCG BDC has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $829.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.93.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,695,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,080,000 after purchasing an additional 503,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,022,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 341,430 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 1,539,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,152,000 after purchasing an additional 453,096 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,409,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 290,834 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

