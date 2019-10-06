TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Receives $54.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMTD shares. Barclays lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point set a $58.00 price target on shares of TD Ameritrade and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,624,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,155,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,753 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,634,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 917,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 568.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,426,000 after acquiring an additional 893,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,159,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,860,000 after acquiring an additional 455,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,945,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,731. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. TD Ameritrade has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $57.88.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.07% and a return on equity of 27.13%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.