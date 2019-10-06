TD Securities Boosts BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to $66.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered BCE to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $48.84.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.601 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 72.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 78.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.