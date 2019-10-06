TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Receives $30.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

FTI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.13. 3,455,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $31.16.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

