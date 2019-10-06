Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen set a $375.00 price objective on Teledyne Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $312.50.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $5.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.40. The company had a trading volume of 224,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,803. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $189.35 and a 12 month high of $325.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 248 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total transaction of $73,276.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,642.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 6,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.03, for a total value of $1,818,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,202.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,248 shares of company stock worth $7,569,057 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,102,140,000 after purchasing an additional 281,116 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,309,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

