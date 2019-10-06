TenX (PAY) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.52 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, TenX has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One TenX token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LATOKEN, Gate.io and Coinrail. TenX has a total market cap of $12.52 million and $8.56 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00191907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.01033269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027625 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090129 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX’s launch date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,067,426 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, HitBTC, Cobinhood, BitBay, Coinrail, Liqui, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, LATOKEN, Bittrex, BigONE, Bithumb, Gate.io, Huobi, COSS, Kucoin, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Vebitcoin, Neraex, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

