Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. Teradyne reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of TER traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,503. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $981,887.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,138.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 6,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $397,408.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,796. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.