Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TTPH. HC Wainwright cut shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of TTPH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 118,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,845. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($8.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.60) by ($0.80). Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 1,072.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -26.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 527,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 210,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 803.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 103,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 560,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 174,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

