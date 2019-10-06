Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,615,000 after buying an additional 7,922,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,864,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,044,000 after buying an additional 3,158,845 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,058,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,823,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,131,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,884,431,000 after buying an additional 599,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

TXN traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.14. 3,273,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,071,383. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $131.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.97. The firm has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

In other news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $57,739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at $31,276,204.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $6,681,197.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

