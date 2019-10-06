Texas Roadhouse’s (TXRH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their buy rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $58.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on TXRH. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.60.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.34. 819,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $48.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.08.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.11 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 559,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,029,000 after acquiring an additional 69,387 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,272,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 308,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

