TheStreet Upgrades UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) to C

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UMH. Maxim Group set a $17.00 target price on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point assumed coverage on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.37. 113,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,842. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $580.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $94,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 603,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,158,162.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,082 shares of company stock worth $295,496 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,340,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 157,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 54,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

