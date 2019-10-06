Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.63 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $12.63 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007575 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000548 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel's total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel's official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel's official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

