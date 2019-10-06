TokenCard Reaches One Day Volume of $1,265.00 (TKN)

TokenCard (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. TokenCard has a market capitalization of $13.79 million and approximately $1,265.00 worth of TokenCard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TokenCard has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One TokenCard token can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00004442 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, IDEX and Liqui.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00192155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.01035028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00090934 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TokenCard

TokenCard was first traded on April 25th, 2017. TokenCard’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,960,425 tokens. TokenCard’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3. The official message board for TokenCard is medium.com/@TokenCard. The Reddit community for TokenCard is /r/TokenCard. TokenCard’s official website is tokencard.io.

TokenCard Token Trading

TokenCard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenCard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenCard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenCard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

