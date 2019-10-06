Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 300,155 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 641,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,155 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $12,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BPY shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:BPY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 978,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,875. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.95. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 3.04%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

