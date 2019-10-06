Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,322 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Entergy worth $11,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Entergy by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1,469.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Entergy by 391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 21,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,358,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $437,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,156 shares of company stock worth $6,188,830 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.77. 1,097,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,499. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $80.04 and a twelve month high of $118.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Entergy had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

