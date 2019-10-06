Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.87 Million Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Msci worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Msci in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Msci by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Msci by 113.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Msci in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.33.

MSCI stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.01. The stock had a trading volume of 347,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.38. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $247.57.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $385.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.81 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.27% and a negative return on equity of 599.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

