Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $11,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,291 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Celanese by 5.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,976,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,827,000 after purchasing an additional 166,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,367,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Celanese by 14.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,032,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,281,000 after purchasing an additional 130,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Celanese by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,968,000 after purchasing an additional 124,276 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup set a $122.00 price objective on Celanese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Vertical Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Celanese from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Celanese from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.06.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $119.53. 512,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,887. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $82.91 and a 52 week high of $127.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.63. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

