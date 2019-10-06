Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,442 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.11% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $13,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 131.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.55. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $67.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

In other news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $103,915.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,218 shares in the company, valued at $354,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

