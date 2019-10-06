Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 15,828 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,828 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $12,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $2,711,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.04, for a total transaction of $551,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $1,447,600.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 102,245 shares in the company, valued at $14,800,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,233 shares of company stock worth $14,160,256. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

Shares of ARE traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.80. 858,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.14 and a 200-day moving average of $145.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $155.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

