Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 18,801 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,801 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.39 per share, for a total transaction of $475,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,558.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $312,868.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,024.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.80.

Shares of PH stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.76. The stock had a trading volume of 698,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,775. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $140.82 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

