Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,210 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Waters worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Waters by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Waters by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Cleveland Research lowered Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.54.

Waters stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.00. 387,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.93 and a fifty-two week high of $255.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.46 million. Waters had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

