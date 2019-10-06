Traid Reaches Market Cap of $3,310.00 (TRAID)

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Traid has a market capitalization of $3,310.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, Traid has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Traid Coin Profile

Traid (TRAID) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 43,491,940 coins and its circulating supply is 20,551,940 coins. Traid’s official message board is www.traid.tv/blog. Traid’s official website is www.traid.tv. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform.

Traid Coin Trading

Traid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traid using one of the exchanges listed above.

