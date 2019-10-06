Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 625 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,089,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,300,000 after buying an additional 65,399 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $327,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $341,507.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,230.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,797 shares of company stock worth $1,511,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VMC shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

VMC opened at $147.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $82.52 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.26.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

