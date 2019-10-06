Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock opened at $259.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.26. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $201.09 and a 52 week high of $268.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.37.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RE. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $300.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.57.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total transaction of $1,259,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,731,561.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Meryl D. Hartzband bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $242.31 per share, for a total transaction of $121,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,906.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

