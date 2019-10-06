Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.70 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Celanese worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Celanese from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Celanese from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup set a $122.00 price target on Celanese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.06.

CE opened at $119.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $82.91 and a 52 week high of $127.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

