Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,642 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23,251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,754,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,576 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,167,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after purchasing an additional 789,128 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,232,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,329,000 after purchasing an additional 768,856 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEYS stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.67. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.11.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $251,056.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,535 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

