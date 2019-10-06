Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.87 Million Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 52.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,432,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,732 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 51.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,053 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3,883.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,717,000 after purchasing an additional 787,091 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 391.5% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 516,562 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 25.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,021,000 after purchasing an additional 284,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

NYSE:AJG opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.01 and a 200-day moving average of $86.18. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $68.19 and a one year high of $92.74.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.63.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,669.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,330. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.