Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 40 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 74.1% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 136.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 59 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.60.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $686.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $681.04 and its 200-day moving average is $740.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $500.74 and a 52 week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 98.65%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.