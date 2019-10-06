Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 528,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,868 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $221.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.81. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $158.29 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, EVP Gregg Winiarski sold 73,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $18,612,117.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,315,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Levin sold 56,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.78, for a total transaction of $13,652,948.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,516,485.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,781 shares of company stock valued at $45,642,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.69.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

