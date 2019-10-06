Trias Market Cap Hits $1.25 Million (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. Trias has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $31,845.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trias has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Trias token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00192495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.01027458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027706 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090470 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Trias

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 793,867,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one. Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab.

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

