Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) will post $469.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $511.00 million. Tripadvisor reported sales of $458.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.46 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.98. 1,390,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,142. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $137,144.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752 shares in the company, valued at $30,252.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,649 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,340 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after acquiring an additional 25,314 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,644 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 168,152 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 76,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

