Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Receives $37.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRTN shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Triton International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point set a $38.00 price objective on Triton International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.16. The company had a trading volume of 239,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.29. Triton International has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.61 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 24.70%. Triton International’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Triton International will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.02%.

In related news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $221,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 2,801.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,118,000 after buying an additional 386,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Triton International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,456,000 after buying an additional 348,177 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Triton International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,538,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,391,000 after buying an additional 138,400 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 154,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 130,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Triton International by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 331,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 129,631 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

