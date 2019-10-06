Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TBK. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Triumph Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 60,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,119. The company has a market capitalization of $812.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Rafferty bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 45,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

