TrueDeck Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. TrueDeck has a market cap of $75,891.00 and $14,143.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00193066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.01022189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00090430 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.