Truegame Price Hits $0.0038 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Truegame has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a market cap of $313,835.00 and $35,119.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00192002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.01024796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00027129 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090692 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.