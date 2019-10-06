TTC Protocol Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week (TTC)

TTC Protocol (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, TTC Protocol has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TTC Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, BitForex, UEX and Bibox. TTC Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.64 million and $2.58 million worth of TTC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00689869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012195 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00015778 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TTC Protocol Profile

TTC Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2014. TTC Protocol’s total supply is 776,209,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,028,194 tokens. TTC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ttceco and its Facebook page is accessible here. TTC Protocol’s official website is www.ttc.eco. TTC Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for TTC Protocol is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TTC Protocol

TTC Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, BitForex, Bibox and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

