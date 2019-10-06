TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives $14.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTMI. ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 29,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $315,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,518 shares in the company, valued at $513,320.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,939 shares of company stock worth $784,007. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 304.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $633.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.68 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

