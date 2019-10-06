Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Coverage Initiated at MKM Partners

Investment analysts at MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $56.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.15.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,534,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,374,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.01) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $10,306,943,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,020,876,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $986,048,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $960,067,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $737,300,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

