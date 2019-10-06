UBS Group AG Acquires 173,154 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,154 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Baker Hughes A GE worth $17,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHGE. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes A GE news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $309,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,514.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uwem Ukpong sold 16,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $394,123.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271 shares in the company, valued at $6,401.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

BHGE stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

