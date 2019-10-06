UBS Group AG Buys 45,642 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,642 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.22% of HollyFrontier worth $16,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.37.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,453.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HFC opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.08. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

