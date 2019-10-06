UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT)

UBS Group AG raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,702 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $15,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 217,227 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 176,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 80,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MITT opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $485.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

