UBS Group AG Has $15.63 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $15,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,371,000 after buying an additional 17,286 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 737,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,583,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 113,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 89,496 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 165,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 44,665 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP opened at $57.23 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $52.75 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.96.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

