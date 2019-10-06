UBS Group AG Has $16.34 Million Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,720,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $16,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 10.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,362,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 124.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,266,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239,848 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,910,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 48.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,553,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after purchasing an additional 827,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,436,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,417 shares during the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERIC. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Santander cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

Shares of ERIC opened at $7.84 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $54.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

